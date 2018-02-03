Transcript for 2 killed in shooting at Central Michigan University

Our agency is confirming that a tragic event took place on our campus here a small opening. An and we are confirming that two individuals. Have been fatally injured. Am fifth incident took place and can follow hall. Which however towers complex. At this point none of our students. Faculty or staff out have been injured. There are sheltering in place have this current time. And at this point our campus is safe. We believe the situation involves they've been plastic type. And sent. The person of interest. But we are looking for actively at this point. As of James Eric Davis. He's a black male approximately not eighteen years of age. When about a 135 ounce and he should be considered armed. And dangerous if your car owner mr. Davis. We have tactical teams from a model pleasant region comprised of the Central Michigan University police. Mount Pleasant police. The sheriff's office. There actively looking for this individual we also have assets from the Michigan state police. That are assisting with officers. Here are some or. And what tactical numbers. We have assets from the FBI and our other federal partners. If you're gonna can confirm at this point it's a little earlier investigation. Palestinian police department did have contact with the involved in the virtual last evening. At some point -- evening he was transported to McLaren hospital. Due to what officers believe maybe a drug related. But it Jessica. An overdose or a bad reaction to to drugs. At that point he was released to the hospital staff. We're calling it a family type domestic issue at this point and that's our releasing at this time. From this desk and I cannot confirm that the deceased at this point when it can't confirm. But it did not involve faculty staff or students there's a report don't hear. I cannot confirm that at this time.

