Now Playing: Mickey Mouse helps couple reveal gender, surprise proposal

Now Playing: Woman makes dress entirely out of Starburst candy wrappers

Now Playing: Baseball team creates real live 'Super Mario' game

Now Playing: Otter pups swim on their own

Now Playing: Killer whales breach in California

Now Playing: Ducklings safely reunited with mother after storm drain rescue

Now Playing: Baby celebrates 1st birthday with Philly cheesesteaks instead of cake

Now Playing: Heavy winds blow on Brooklyn hotel rooftop

Now Playing: Skydiver performs world's first drone jump

Now Playing: Girl wears mom's wedding gown for her First Communion

Now Playing: D-Day veteran breaks skydiving world record at age 101

Now Playing: 'Hangry' passenger has pizza delivered to stalled Amtrak train

Now Playing: Newlyweds reunited with lost wedding rings after Texas tornado destroyed home

Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy takes 'Spicey' tour of NYC on motorized podium

Now Playing: Woman finds 2.65-carat diamond during birthday trip to Arkansas state park

Now Playing: Pandas play in wastebasket

Now Playing: Baby kangaroo opens eyes for first time

Now Playing: Police warn paddleboarders about sharks in water

Now Playing: Dolphins frolic off coast of South Africa