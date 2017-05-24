Killer whales charge toward blue whale off California coast

More
A pod of killer whales appears to charge at blue whale off the coast of Monterey, California, in a rare encounter captured by a drone camera on May 18.
0:30 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Killer whales charge toward blue whale off California coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47601262,"title":"Killer whales charge toward blue whale off California coast","duration":"0:30","description":"A pod of killer whales appears to charge at blue whale off the coast of Monterey, California, in a rare encounter captured by a drone camera on May 18.","url":"/US/video/killer-whales-charge-blue-whale-off-california-coast-47601262","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.