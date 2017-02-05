LA riots 'did not start with Rodney King'

Writer - Director, John Ridley sits down with Amna Nawaz in this episode of "Uncomfortable" to talk about the story behind his film about the L.A. riots, "Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992."
37:07 | 05/02/17

Transcript for LA riots 'did not start with Rodney King'

