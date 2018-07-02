Transcript for Las Vegas police seek serial shooter with 4 victims

Hi I'm captain Robert from a Las Vegas McFall whose department. Army shouts you Las Vegas community asking for your help. Well the last nine days we have had four people shot. By what we believe the same suspect. To those victims died. On generate when are we had one victim shot and killed in from the swap meet on Rancho in Washington. That same day when a couple miles away at Las Vegas boulevard and veterans memorial. Where a second man shot but he survived. We have now discovered. On that same day January point nine a third man was shot in Logan DO. About 45 minutes north of Las Vegas. Fortunately this victim Savard to. And then on Friday February 2. A fourth person was shot and killed while sleeping on the bridge at fourteenth street and the 95. This victim was a seven year old homeless man. Here's what we know. The suspect is about six feet high. And we believe he's either white or Hispanic male adult. Based on a surveillance footage which capture and killing the last victim. Our suspect is driving a 2006 into 2018 Hyundai Tucson sport limited SUV. The caller could be silver or gray or lighter blue. So other can help us please take a close look at this vehicle. If you've seen it. We need to know. Think back over the past two weeks did you see a vehicle in your area that looked like this one. If you have home surveillance system we're asking you go back and look at January 2 point nine in February 2. If your system captured this video Garnett who like to see it. There is of interest are. Charleston to Washington. Ran to the valley view Stewart to bonanza. Maryland parkway to eastern. Or if you live near Rancho Washington or Las Vegas boulevard near veterans memorial. You could have appease a video that can help us in this case. We must find the suspect. He is armed and dangerous his target are homeless the most formal citizens. He Sobel sparing them. And thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.