Lesbians allegedly told they don't 'mirror the holy family,' denied as foster parents

A lawsuit filed in federal court alleges discrimination against same-sex couple.
0:31 | 02/22/18

Transcript for Lesbians allegedly told they don't 'mirror the holy family,' denied as foster parents
The US government is endorsing one cent at religious beliefs over an umpire. In violation of the constitution. And is unlawfully discriminated against Al DET people. Are both completely shut thinking we definitely there and and then I want it to clamp pilot they meant by that was hurtful. And realizing that there was no overcoming not there here. This is a serious and unconstitutional. Needs to use but your federal tax Payer dollars. And it needs to stop.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

