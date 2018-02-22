-
Now Playing: Sheriff 'devastated' by Fla. school officer not entering school during shooting
-
Now Playing: Florida school officer waited outside building as killings happened, sheriff says
-
Now Playing: Lesbians allegedly told they don't 'mirror the holy family,' denied as foster parents
-
Now Playing: #MeToo, Black Lives Matter and Women's March leaders discuss their movements' success
-
Now Playing: Slain football coach ran 'toward danger' to save students in shooting: Sheriff
-
Now Playing: Missing boy's father, stepmother have history of violent fights, police reports show
-
Now Playing: Funeral held for football coach killed while protecting students at school
-
Now Playing: Solution to prevent school shootings: Arming teachers?
-
Now Playing: Student says he was harassed, assaulted by Florida suspect
-
Now Playing: Off-duty Maryland officer saved neighbor's life 'by giving his own' in shooting
-
Now Playing: Dad who survived son's murder plot that killed mom, brother wants his life spared
-
Now Playing: Can anonymous tip apps help stop potential school shootings?
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old YouTube gamer caught on camera as latest swatting victim
-
Now Playing: NBA players react to team's sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: Student activists react to Trump, Florida lawmakers on guns
-
Now Playing: Trump open to stronger gun background checks, arming teachers
-
Now Playing: Parents and students confront lawmakers on gun control
-
Now Playing: Police arrest suspect linked to murder of 2-year-old in Chicago
-
Now Playing: Massive storm causes flooding rains and water rescues in Dallas, Texas
-
Now Playing: Evangelist Billy Graham, 99, dies in his North Carolina home