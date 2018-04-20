Transcript for Live updates on today's National School Walkout

Everybody Good Friday morning to you I'm Devin Dwyer coming to you live from ABC news headquarters in New York. We are covering today's national student walk out the national school walkout protest in gun violence taking place all across the country were on location. On coast to coast to date tracking this big story fifty states. Within 2000 schools on this nineteenth anniversary of the Columbine massacre students protest action. On gun control were out in Atlanta this morning we're down in New York City over Brooklyn early to start outside the White House that sports arena Marshall is. Serena lot of students gathering there they are demanding action. There's a little bit of action from this White House and guns but not what they want. Now they want Devin we did see a little bit of movement and that spending bill they passed back in March but not nearly the level that these students and pushing port of your member of the march for life that happened back march 24. They said that was the beginning of their movements and this march today is here to go that now we're just right outside the White House is just over the street Pennsylvania Avenue. You can see the students gathering behind me many of them seeded right over here. About to start their moment of silence on this location they're going to be doing nineteen minutes of silence. One minute for every year since the Columbine massacre and some of these students are willing to talk to us during this somber time. Gonna talk to these young ladies are here Caroline and PM they're joining us from Northern Virginia you. I decided to partake in this event why I was so important for you to be here today iMac. He just showing that the momentum has not stopped thinking keep wearing doubting whether it this movement will continue and showing them that we here here's Don he will not stop until their substantive change. You for the same reason that think that we really just needs ticket effort at being very passionate about what we're doing and show that the future is us and we are the generation that are going to be changed. The president is here many members of congress are out your still planning to walk from this location to Pennsylvania and across Pennsylvania Avenue. Up to the capital to make sure that they hear your voices are you hopeful that this movement that would gain more momentum as it goes on in the years. Yes I definitely think that we hope that it gains momentum not only just protests lies and marching but also. I'm making substantive change for sending letters to congress bird holding town halls and our local towns we have on May first. And so just him showing them that we're not just here to go out and hold out posters but also make change and talk for legislate. You're both eighteen now so you can vote this be your first year voting actually voted this past year in November for it. Governor election in Virginia but this they'll be an actress here and I'm excited about and make my or answered. I organ Alex you get back to this very somber moments. And partake in this event here we're gonna let you guys see these students to be just walk with me just for a second hair. Yeah. I'm Robin toughest your life. That sense it. White House. Now these students here they are going to be. Observing this moment of silence for the next. Nineteen or so minutes again one minute for every year since the Columbine massacre. And many of these students weren't even born at the time of that colonize massacres and the kids we spoke to. Much younger than eighteen can't even vote but they're out here to make sure their voices are heard. Once they're done here after nineteen minutes they planned to march to the capital that's about a 45 minute walk. Across washing ten. When they get up to Capitol Hill they'll be doing. Speeches. And reading letters at they've gathered from across the country they've asked students to write into their congressman they're gonna take those letters directly up to the congressman to make sure. They are are able to deliver them here these messages from students across the country. Part of their movement here is they really have three goals they want to make sure that elected officials are held accountable for the advocate for solutions of gun violence and encourage students. To be engaged in politics which is one of the reasons they're asking for this block out today and one of the reasons this Wachtel unlike the one and back in March on March 14 is going to last all day is not just of the dead minutes of the violence that lasting interrogate a mixture of members of Capitol Hill. Make sure the president even though he's not here knows it. Their voices are not going away quietly. Seventh street. You really give us a sense that some of the signs. That students have made for this event we can see them behind you there. Very powerful moment if they're sitting there. Honor in this moment of silence let's looks likes a quite some messages on the science. Yeah a lot of messages are members of congress how many more but we shouldn't be scared to go to school. You can see this one behind me please don't make me theory my friends these are kids they have grown up. Doing these drills inside of their high schools and did they said and nothing is enough. This is not something we should be doing in our schools and we want to see change on Capitol Hill. And we did talk DeVon just a few minutes ago about some of the changes beasts not in Washington fumbling at the a right around the time. Of the march for our lives they added some provisions into the spending bill to address gun violence. Including more money for states to comply with dead national background checks the stump. They wanted fifty million dollars worth of grants for schools in order to help. And as the president has set hard in schools up and they wanted to clarify that CDC could do research on gun violence. Now that's not enough for these students they want more action they wanna see bombs stocks being and they want to see. Heart more restrictions on being able to do background checks for gun violence and that's why they're up here today delivering these letters to. All right some in a Marshall coming to us live outside the White House stand by thank you serene on this national. School walk out that you're seeing some of those aerial pictures students right now across the country particularly now on the East Coast starting to stream out of their classrooms. You see and mass more than 2000. Schools participating today these pictures are our live from outside of Detroit Michigan. Are right now you see a similar scene playing out all across the East Coast and let's go now to Atlanta. Where just a few minutes ago we were speaking the varsity votes in sunny. Who was a standing at a pretty empty plaza but Steve those students have have acted out of that building and now they are marking that moment of silence. They have DeVon we're at lakeside high school right now. And it's kind of quiet now because they are actually speaking to you about several hundred students there's a program that's going up that's going on right now. They got a lot of activities planned today one big one is they are planning to register students to vote and where what what what hearing was back. Back up back on the football field. Joining me now is Natalie and Sawyer and a group of other students here who actually organized this guys are doing voter registration back on the football field. Someone else's happen. So many solutions stations. About an appointment school safety and mental health awareness. I'm on with aid station. Talking specifically about how and bans. It affects minorities and if it can be attacked athlete's mentality and gang violence and also what's at stake is our elite tech department is actually doing. Their own bills listed at some time until that purposeful watching out. And throughout its and you guys have some T shirts that are in the what are those what are what it used. I. It. How do I explain it to what this what are you what are you trying to say what should we. Be telling people to messenger tourniquet. NASA funded out that won't stop until it changed its. The true this isn't just a one day or. It. Rumors that cannot answer. To its line. And you December. And it just he just turned eighteen on Wednesday and you're already registered and he did that to do with it. You did I'll really okay okay unit of Atlanta. Yeah now it's amazing because I mean people forget that there is a small. Segment of your group that actually hand vote make a difference. And that's sort of what your what your plan it's not. What you guys are also doing some other things activities throughout the day yes I am so. The speakers talk ability. It's time for our students he is sticking out and in the victim lots and on line. Atlanta and also what's it to places where they and them on the plants building all. And it'll look. Day. Cruel and living to see all of it gives it up. We have in March to the football field that and it says enough and not one more. Selling a symbol it symbolizing how. Insist to us. And besides calling us patent which you guys did. I did I see some state lawmakers ticker. Actually. Editors. And then there. But. It's out now see that's got your state lawmakers here as well. I mean that's that's that's pretty approval. And they can't. Yeah. It is. I think person account so you went down the difference. Yeah yeah that's great that's very well thank you very much what do you guys think. Yours. It was muffled England already paying. So it is very partners involved here well. Touch. Skills and old people he opened things in their. So's you know he has at times in my mind and let's let's. Edmonds and analyze. Gift of life. Story were allies were picking that's and we. Read it and. It's it's just it's the thing that just amazes me is I'm trying to imagine heating your age. And I said this last time. Being your age and being in a school like this and having to worry. About. About. About someone shoot and that justice. That's its it's crazy. With. That are. Artists eating read the 800 school weight right in the latitude. Is that Fred in the public I would and then they'll be ready you know and that's where part of I did read about we go and. It's something I didn't get you don't really see me. Do. It we're. With he would be correctly. He needs help on the schools the students targets in school. Over that thing I was amazed by that the Brady joked that it elkington card with the board. I don't think anybody really speak out against them for pleaded. Hard to prod them how he didn't they say they're they have the very same day. But other way they can do it now it is hard to leading people don't realize that the people who feel any guilt by using the all the goodies we'll thank you odor causing. They're content a problem why they also make up on the. Tell me about. What happens from here. What what what do you guys what would what is the next step out. The people who haven't evading and and hate and people that don't see any evidence witnesses but that chase girls. Conversation going. To be split up and mind. It. State boxing them. They need to put together an engagement. Field so I have. A handout that explains how sorry spending works in politics not hard Georgia representative. Gary Hart went there I got to admit that the agency. What it bears stand on guns are went white contributions they've gotten the anti gun groups that it. Everyone for real I can in the mid terms as the red aspects next their names that people out thank you. You very much thank you are much we're gonna do one last came here so people can see just how many people are here. This again lakeside high school students who are walking out to protest gun violence. In Atlanta to a debit. But Tommy in Atlanta Steve thank you so much those voices so heartfelt so powerful. On this nineteenth anniversary of the Columbine massacre and of course so many of these students mobilized. After the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas shooting just about a month ago down in Florida. This national school walk out day happening across the country today were seen live pictures right now from Atlanta Washington DC. ECB aerial footage there Detroit students streaming out of their classrooms today at all day event. And all fifty states. Even as rewarding reports now that there may have been get another school shooting this morning. In Marion County Florida more details on that it abcnews.com. But we want to. I go now live to your New York City and Brooklyn where are we find our Maggie really she's outside a high school there may be. I give us a sense of the scene there and what students are talking about this morning. Eleventh kind of incredible the scene is becoming almost more and more calming hearing about student led walkouts in a back on. March 14 another walkout happened and when we talk to administrators are some of them weren't sure how many students we're actually going to walk out today but. And let me tell you. Are at exactly ten A and students started streaming out of this store there are. Hundreds of them this entire street here in New York was filled with students holding signs. On chanting with one another and what amazes me most Evan was just how organized they work you can imagine the big city like New York. Trying to mobilize a large group and some type of organized protest is nearly impossible what. Not only was this well run but it was well run by students we saw student leaders and organizers out here with stickers on saying. A nothing from NYC. And organizing his entire movement helping these hundreds of students over all gathered here. Rally together mobile of them on a subway and even get all of them into inside Manhattan where. A larger group is gathering the students said that the gonna head from their school here at the Brooklyn technical high school. In Brooklyn. Over into Manhattan once they're there they're going to Washington Square Park global join up with some other schools in Manhattan that also walked out today so there expecting. Upwards of his over thousand. In Washington Square Park again hundreds of students walked out from this school just moments ago they were gathered here for quite some time. I'm having a moment of silence having some tense with one another they just got on that subway headed to Washington Square Park so. On again what does impress me most Evan. Is just the fact that it was so well organized and led by students it really is a student led protest. In movement or seen a write me he really that is so true it is it started with the change dot org petition. And the students themselves leading this today all across the country thank you so much make you really out Brooklyn today let's go back now. To the White House in Washington DC where in the park Lafayette park in front of the White House is or Serena Marshall Serena you've I've been talking to some students about the messages that they are carrying. To members of congress today. Yeah DeVon to bring out those hardest moment of silence in their reading many students who lost their flights to and violence now in some of these don't sit their holding my blood they have. That class acts of letters from students all over the country one of the ones I read was from a thirteen year old she's writing to her member of congress saying you might the only high school students care about gun violence but we all have to learn about it since we are very young children elementary school doing these drills and so it's important to all of us to make sure they're sensible gun laws and those are the kind of letters. They're going to be taking members of congress today. I am talking. Serena what to tell us a little bit about the significance of the color orange we see so many orange caps behind you and orange T shirts what's the meaning behind that Colin. Yet some of these this all started with a movement of single woman who could use the color orange generated the second gun violence and so they're using these insurance could be looking your surgery here. Look at about what. Nine nears its political students but it's here to. Seated students are walking in treatment at Columbine students but it's such a much larger movement a beautiful little they assume anything. Because I'm actually in grandmother and an open world where my kids feel comfortable going to school going kids look to book on this and and so inspired but it's quite yet and it's what it is. You possibly can hear her rating on DeVon at reading the list of students are behind me. We'll take a listen very quickly. And right there. And she. And it. Or. Shipping. Port. Name. Another name that let. Rachel punch it. It and then out that. Even. Now. It is. An inch and there aren't there. The. Seven you can see these orange hats like you're asking me about here and or insures that we just offering Allen and now this all started after a piece of pretty much mistaken identity and Chicago. We're girlie shots after actually speaking at an Obama event that the organizers of the where warrants movement. Actually explain at best they say quote oranges hunters Wear in the woods to protect themselves. And others from harm warns that break too bold color the demands to be seen. Point expresses our collective cope with the nation of hope for a future free of gun violence and so they've been handing out some of those shirts and these hats to the people participating today seven. Carter Serena Marshall outside the White House in Washington DC covering this national school walk out day Serena thank you so much we know. That you will be following that these protests as they head up to Capitol Hill and you can see you know these aerial pictures. Coming in live from Detroit Michigan today these scenes plain out all across the country today. Mark in the not only the nineteenth anniversary of the Columbine shooting. But remembering those students at the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school in Florida killed. I just one month ago. We hope you continue to follow the story with the security abcnews.com. We also hope you will download or at BBC news app you can follow that story in more there. Will be back here with more live coverage throughout the day today on Devin Dwyer lied in New York. Thanks watching.

