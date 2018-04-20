-
Now Playing: National School Walkout finds students gathering for tighter gun control laws
-
Now Playing: Everything to know about the National School Walkout on March 14
-
Now Playing: Live updates on today's National School Walkout
-
Now Playing: Woman accused of double homicide captured in Texas
-
Now Playing: Public to pay respects to Barbara Bush
-
Now Playing: Devoted fans await blooming of 'corpse flower'
-
Now Playing: Woman wanted for allegedly killing husband, doppelganger captured in Texas
-
Now Playing: Fraternity suspended for 'extremely racist' video
-
Now Playing: Police commissioner apologizes to men arrested at Starbucks
-
Now Playing: 2 police officers killed in restaurant
-
Now Playing: New video shows terrifying scene aboard Southwest flight
-
Now Playing: Trump beefs up team amid legal battles
-
Now Playing: Trump adds Rudy Giuliani to legal team
-
Now Playing: 'Poop train' gone after plaguing Alabama community for 2 months
-
Now Playing: 2 deputies killed in line of duty in Florida, officials say
-
Now Playing: Viral video captures 6-year-old scoring puck from Washington Capitals player
-
Now Playing: Syracuse suspends fraternity chapter because of disturbing videos
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia police commissioner apologizes to men arrested in Starbucks
-
Now Playing: FAA says it will order more inspections of heavily used 737s
-
Now Playing: 2 deputies fatally shot while inside a restaurant: Sheriffs