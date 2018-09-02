Transcript for Major winter storm continues to pound Midwest

Chicago staring down what's being called the windy city's worst storm of the year. More than a foot of snow is expected it's part of the system that stretches over twelve states in the northern half of the country. Detroit is also expected to get hit hard cycle of the forecast for this Friday. Good morning we're looking ahead these slow moving through the north central plains here right into the Great Lakes it sex some major travel delays here for this area. As they pick up several inches of us now just how much ad band really sets up over Chicago's three Detroit here where we could pick up. Six to twelve inches of snow this could be the most snowfall at Chicago scene in one shot so far this season. Then the snow works into the northeast and Terry New England but moisture from the south means a wet day along I 95 court or. I'm meteorologist most kinds cancer fracking whether.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.