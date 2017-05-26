Man arrested at Phoenix Comicon carrying guns, knives

A man in Phoenix was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly attempted to bring guns and knives into the local Comicon, Phoenix Police told ABC News.
0:28 | 05/26/17

Transcript for Man arrested at Phoenix Comicon carrying guns, knives

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

