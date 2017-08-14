Man arrested in plan to bomb Oklahoma bank

The FBI has arrested a 23-year-old man who authorities say attempted to detonate what he believed was an explosives-laden van outside an Oklahoma bank.
A 23 year old man is in federal custody accused of plotting to blow up a vehicle filled with explosives. In Oklahoma City Jerry bar now. Was arrested Saturday by the FBI following an undercover operation. Aides say he tried to detonate what he believe was an explosive filled ban. That he parked outside a bank in downtown Oklahoma City. The federal complaint says Darnell originally planned to blow up the Federal Reserve Bank in the nation's capital.

