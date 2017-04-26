Man bowls world's fastest perfect game

Ben Ketola bowls the world's fastest perfect game at a bowling alley in Cortland, NY; Twelve strikes, 10 different lanes, and 10 different balls in 86.9 seconds.
1:43 | 04/26/17

Comments
Transcript for Man bowls world's fastest perfect game
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

