-
Now Playing: Passenger dragged off United flight files court motion
-
Now Playing: Man charged in murder of Chicago judge
-
Now Playing: Alleged ISIS supporters arrested in Illinois
-
Now Playing: Girl, 4, narrowly escapes gunfire at barbershop
-
Now Playing: Idaho transportation workers capture moment landslide collapses onto highway
-
Now Playing: A disturbing confrontation between a Sacramento police officer and a man accused of jaywalking
-
Now Playing: Florida police officer faces charges after shooting a man with his hands in the air
-
Now Playing: New developments in the nationwide hunt for Joseph Jakubowski
-
Now Playing: A grandfather in Florida is surprised with a colorful birthday gift
-
Now Playing: Horse attacks alligator near Gainesville, Florida
-
Now Playing: New report finds potentially dangerous conditions at VA hospital in DC
-
Now Playing: United CEO feels 'shame,' passengers will be compensated
-
Now Playing: Tomi Lahren clarifies her stance on abortion rights
-
Now Playing: Teens, retirees assemble Easter baskets for homeless children
-
Now Playing: Ben Carson gets stuck in elevator on housing tour
-
Now Playing: A look inside the New York International Auto Show
-
Now Playing: A car for 'ruff' riders at the New York International Auto Show
-
Now Playing: Teen surprised by favorite 'Boy Meets World' actor Rider Strong on birthday
-
Now Playing: Tomi Lahren speaks out about her lawsuit against TheBlaze, Glenn Beck
-
Now Playing: 2017 New York International Auto Show