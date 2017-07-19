Transcript for Man with prosthetic leg rescued after falling into lake

A desperate screams for help on a 911 call. Any spot ahead it. Made by Adams Shannon after he fell into donor lake around 715 last night. And for fifteen minutes Adam wondered if he would die frankly I starter Brian. At the age of 45 whatever I've done forgive me there and you gotta take me take me if Adam plunged into the water during a solo fishing trip after are riding bossi. Suddenly snapped the bolts broke loose. And the seat flipped off. And I went over the side as I was grabbing the bankers. In eighteen feet of water Adam faced another challenge yet the prosthetic leg the result of a drunk driver knocking him off his motorcycle two years ago. In a lake the lake came loose but stayed in Adam's hands and turned into a life saving flotation device. Paying goodness there was air trapped. Up in the rubber mechanism of my prosthetic and it floated. And I am desperately held on I was struggling definitely struggling one hand on the prosthetic the other on the boats I was getting married tired. I was. Actually kinda losing faith. He grabbed his soaked cell phone and called 911. But couldn't hear the operator and didn't know if she could hear him luckily for Adam across Stanley was out on their deck enjoying a birthday dinner fourteen year old annaly cross grabbed these binoculars. It's he looked hundreds of yards away. And spotted Adam struggling in the water eagle scout Matthew Krause and his dad grabbed their boat and rushed into the lake towards Adam. Matthew handed him a life jacket. I do recall telling them I don't know how long diagonal line yes or quicker and I am. By then deputies arrived in body camera video captured the moments as the Krause is wrote back to shore. Adam clinging to the boats can have been very different and we've got has partners and how to say enough here mean I don't believe him. Coincidences the media there and it relies heads. Only one leg until he climbed out a lot of settled boys. As a supplement Matthew doesn't see his family as heroes but Adams sees it differently is angels on earth. And in the water if they had men I really don't know that I'd be doing this interview right now we're thanks in chippewa township Bob Jones knee spot.

