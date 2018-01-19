Transcript for Man rescued after fermented molasses left him unconscious

A cold morning and a tough rescue crews with the port of Houston fire department took their fire boat straight to dish it. 75 feet down a crew member had become unconscious in a cargo area possibly caused by the Furman and molasses he was working around. In this particular case the cover to hatch that the gentleman was down with power about the size of manhole cover and so very narrow very tight yet they're very specialized gear to get down there. In full gear airport firefighters assisted by Houston firefighters. Drop in air monitor down the hole and went in the molasses on the ship has food grade. Using products from baked beans to cookies it confirm it after sitting and exposure to certain temperatures. Extremely difficult. With the molasses product and there is very sticky and cruise cruise had to be decontaminated. After we removed on the patient had to be decontaminated. Even some of their equipment that can't be cleaned will have to be thrown away the crew member regained consciousness and is expected to be okay. Port firefighters say they are trained to deal with any kind of material they could encounter at any minute. Even molasses. On a freezing cold morning. We know that we can operate at their peak level of efficiency with the equipment we have an order be able took. Make a difference in someone's life.

