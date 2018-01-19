Man rescued after fermented molasses left him unconscious

More
Firefighters saved a man who was reportedly unconscious from fermented molasses.
1:23 | 01/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man rescued after fermented molasses left him unconscious
A cold morning and a tough rescue crews with the port of Houston fire department took their fire boat straight to dish it. 75 feet down a crew member had become unconscious in a cargo area possibly caused by the Furman and molasses he was working around. In this particular case the cover to hatch that the gentleman was down with power about the size of manhole cover and so very narrow very tight yet they're very specialized gear to get down there. In full gear airport firefighters assisted by Houston firefighters. Drop in air monitor down the hole and went in the molasses on the ship has food grade. Using products from baked beans to cookies it confirm it after sitting and exposure to certain temperatures. Extremely difficult. With the molasses product and there is very sticky and cruise cruise had to be decontaminated. After we removed on the patient had to be decontaminated. Even some of their equipment that can't be cleaned will have to be thrown away the crew member regained consciousness and is expected to be okay. Port firefighters say they are trained to deal with any kind of material they could encounter at any minute. Even molasses. On a freezing cold morning. We know that we can operate at their peak level of efficiency with the equipment we have an order be able took. Make a difference in someone's life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52468762,"title":"Man rescued after fermented molasses left him unconscious","duration":"1:23","description":"Firefighters saved a man who was reportedly unconscious from fermented molasses.","url":"/US/video/man-rescued-fermented-molasses-left-unconscious-52468762","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.