Man Rides Jet Ski Through Flooded Streets

More
Mark Gomez, a professional jet-ski rider and stuntman, made the most of the weekend’s stormy weather in California.
0:43 | 01/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man Rides Jet Ski Through Flooded Streets
About making the best out of a bad situation this guy riding his jet ski through the flooded streets of Fullerton. California near LA the jet skier is also stunned then we should point out. That might explain the great coordination. With the camera he says it took only two takes to get this just right now that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45005261,"title":"Man Rides Jet Ski Through Flooded Streets","duration":"0:43","description":"Mark Gomez, a professional jet-ski rider and stuntman, made the most of the weekend’s stormy weather in California.","url":"/US/video/man-rides-jet-ski-flooded-streets-45005261","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.