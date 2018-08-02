Transcript for Man says he was told he couldn't have service dog back after suffering a stroke

When Andrew Brunette beauty contest David Quinn did of Sanford a Dino says he's Huskies zero is a great companion. But he still misses his other dog Zeus he says they would do everything together restaurants. Shopping. You went to and when my since won't name's Clinton is disabled after a stroke and heart attack. He says Zeus who was a service stock even knew how to open doors when Rutgers kebab and or have been open for me. But one day one of his nurses left the front door unlocked. And Zeus ran away close look at run and reform. Workers are protected connector but nothing worked wind in as soon Zeus might be lost for good. Until a year and a half later. The faltering. An instrument. Home in the end. The chip company. It's Tony that the way humans to domination wants to reroute through the dog her name and since only know. What we're done back. He says animal control tells him they have no authority to go and get the dog. He says the sheriff's department tried to investigate but the woman claimed the dog ran away. He says they've now filed a stolen property report with this Sandberg you know police department but the woman is still refusing to return the dog. We called her for comment but she hung up on us soon. Exactly he might have to get a lawyer. Argues what might come back please I was humorist. Art and this is every day. How this important down Barnes whose pictures taken now to bring business to Harvard in Sanford a Dino rob MacMillan ABC seven Eyewitness News.

