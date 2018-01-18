{"id":52453170,"title":"Manatees huddle for warmth in frigid Florida waters","duration":"0:53","description":"Aerial footage shows manatees appearing to huddle for warmth as a blast of winter weather drives temperatures to near-freezing in parts of Florida.","url":"/US/video/manatees-huddle-warmth-frigid-florida-waters-52453170","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}