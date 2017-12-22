Transcript for Manhattan man attempts suicide by blowing up brownstone, police say

New overnight in emotionally disturbed man tries to commit suicide by cutting out of gas line. In the basement of his upper west side brownstone that set off a small explosion as happened at 94 and Columbus just before eleven last night. Police are investigating the incident as a result of a domestic dispute with his wife. A minor blast damage to concrete porch as well as the first floor of the building the man suffered a minor injury to his life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.