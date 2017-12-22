Manhattan man attempts suicide by blowing up brownstone, police say

More
Police say a man distraught over marital problems attempted to commit suicide on Thursday night by blowing up his Manhattan brownstone.
3:00 | 12/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhattan man attempts suicide by blowing up brownstone, police say
New overnight in emotionally disturbed man tries to commit suicide by cutting out of gas line. In the basement of his upper west side brownstone that set off a small explosion as happened at 94 and Columbus just before eleven last night. Police are investigating the incident as a result of a domestic dispute with his wife. A minor blast damage to concrete porch as well as the first floor of the building the man suffered a minor injury to his life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51950675,"title":"Manhattan man attempts suicide by blowing up brownstone, police say","duration":"3:00","description":"Police say a man distraught over marital problems attempted to commit suicide on Thursday night by blowing up his Manhattan brownstone.","url":"/US/video/manhattan-man-attempts-suicide-blowing-brownstone-police-51950675","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.