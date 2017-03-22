Manhunt continues for kidnapped 15-year-old Tennessee student

A 15-year-old student from Tennessee disappeared last Monday, and now authorities are desperately searching for her teacher, a father and grandfather, who they believe may have abducted her.
1:36 | 03/22/17

Manhunt continues for kidnapped 15-year-old Tennessee student
Today this photo of a teenage student and the teacher accused of kidnapping her is hunting her family and authorities. Everything that we're learning about hand does nothing to calm. Our fears and our concerns for her just days after the picture was taken. An alleged incident at school involving that teacher tad comings and Elizabeth Thomas his fifteen year old student. He declared himself a father figure to her that she changes her social media status to that wife. That adds up to a very scary picture. The teacher was suspended for the inappropriate relationship. Police say he then fled with the girl our message to Elizabeth is. We're still coming for you. Now authorities are revealing more troubling details leading up to the kidnapping Cummings began researching teen married online specifically the age of consent. It's law enforcement could track certain features on his Nissan rogue and if his SUV was good for camping. Sources tell ABC news that Cummings even watched a TV show about living off the grid the morning Thomas left her sister says Elizabeth woke her up with a message. She said. You know I've not that bad snakes you need from me call the cops that was nine days ago bringing me back to less. Let me just can not handle a day without holding one. It's really hard it. The last clue of the pair's location a cell phone ping from the day they vanished across state lines an Alabama. But since then there have been no credible sightings of the two at all. Maggie really ABC news New York.

