Manhunt intensifies for Cleveland murder suspect as police vow to catch him

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an armed and dangerous killer as the manhunt expands for a man who allegedly gunned down an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio, and uploaded the video to Facebook.
1:43 | 04/17/17

Transcript for Manhunt intensifies for Cleveland murder suspect as police vow to catch him

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

