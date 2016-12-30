Transcript for Manhunt in NYC for Escaped Prisoner Still Wearing Shackles

Looking good this morning in Manhattan the NYPD searching for a man they'd already arrested Daniel Ortiz who was in custody for petty larceny. Manage to a skate yesterday afternoon police say that he. The 31 year old excuse me took off from Lenox hill health -- that's located in the west village he had one shackles still on his leg at the time. Investigators say that he was wearing a dark colored pink coat no shirt on underneath at the time now we've seen our tease you were asked to give crime stoppers call.

