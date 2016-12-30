Manhunt in NYC for Escaped Prisoner Still Wearing Shackles

The NYPD said in a statement that Daniel Ortiz, 31, escaped from the Lenox Hill HealthPlex in Greenwich Village around 3:30 p.m.
0:27 | 12/30/16

Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhunt in NYC for Escaped Prisoner Still Wearing Shackles
Looking good this morning in Manhattan the NYPD searching for a man they'd already arrested Daniel Ortiz who was in custody for petty larceny. Manage to a skate yesterday afternoon police say that he. The 31 year old excuse me took off from Lenox hill health -- that's located in the west village he had one shackles still on his leg at the time. Investigators say that he was wearing a dark colored pink coat no shirt on underneath at the time now we've seen our tease you were asked to give crime stoppers call.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

