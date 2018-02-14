Mardi Gras shootings leave 3 dead, several injured in New Orleans

Three people were fatally shot and several others were injured in three separate shootings in New Orleans on Tuesday amid Mardi Gras festivities, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
0:19 | 02/14/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Mardi Gras shootings leave 3 dead, several injured in New Orleans
We're back with video from New Orleans overnight where police are investigating at least three shootings during Mardi Gras. In one incident two people were killed outside a gas station and two shootings were reported near the Mardi Gras parade route. A police have now released a surveillance image showing one of the suspects.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

