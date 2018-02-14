Transcript for Mardi Gras shootings leave 3 dead, several injured in New Orleans

We're back with video from New Orleans overnight where police are investigating at least three shootings during Mardi Gras. In one incident two people were killed outside a gas station and two shootings were reported near the Mardi Gras parade route. A police have now released a surveillance image showing one of the suspects.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.