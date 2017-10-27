Mariners describe 'relief' from rescue after 5 months lost at sea

More
Jennifer Appel and Natasha "Tasha" Fuiava were adrift for five months in the Pacific Ocean.
1:30 | 10/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mariners describe 'relief' from rescue after 5 months lost at sea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50761272,"title":"Mariners describe 'relief' from rescue after 5 months lost at sea","duration":"1:30","description":"Jennifer Appel and Natasha \"Tasha\" Fuiava were adrift for five months in the Pacific Ocean.","url":"/US/video/mariners-describe-relief-rescue-months-lost-sea-50761272","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.