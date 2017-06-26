2 Marines severely burned in flash fire while working on fighter jet

Two Marines were seriously burned Sunday night in a ground flash fire at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California that broke out while they were performing routine aircraft maintenance on a fighter jet.
0:37 | 06/26/17

Transcript for 2 Marines severely burned in flash fire while working on fighter jet
