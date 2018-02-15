-
Now Playing: Florida teacher encourages students to stay 'calm' amid gunfire
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old girl found after intruder enters home, brutally beats mother
-
Now Playing: Florida students flee from chaotic school shooting scene
-
Now Playing: 5 killed in fiery crash involving oil rig, stolen car
-
Now Playing: 7 most deadly school shootings since UT massacre
-
Now Playing: Marjory Stoneman Douglas profiled as 'Person of the Week' in 1989
-
Now Playing: Florida students detail actions taken to protect classmates from shooter
-
Now Playing: 'Ghostbuster for aliens' investigates UFOs on America's 'paranormal highway'
-
Now Playing: Mardi Gras shootings leave 3 dead, several injured in New Orleans
-
Now Playing: Rain, snow moving into West while flooding poses threat in East
-
Now Playing: Passengers recall 'horrible' moment when United plane engine fell apart in midair
-
Now Playing: Dash cam video shows man throwing stolen goods out of vehicle
-
Now Playing: 3 Applebee's employees fired after African-American women claim they were profiled
-
Now Playing: NSA investigates reports of shooting near its headquarters
-
Now Playing: Hammerhead shark dragged to shore by beachgoers may die, expert says
-
Now Playing: 84-year-old UConn professor found dead, wife charged with murder
-
Now Playing: Authorities responding to reports of shooting at Florida high school
-
Now Playing: 'Unexplained injuries' reported at newborn ICU
-
Now Playing: Student says shooter apparently killed two people outside of his classroom
-
Now Playing: Student at school shooting scene tells mom to stay away