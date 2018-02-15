Transcript for Marjory Stoneman Douglas profiled as 'Person of the Week' in 1989

Finally this week our person of the week. For most of us still working it can be comforting every so often to dream of retirement that is to say the kind of retirement which is synonymous with relaxation. Out of the question for the woman we've chosen this week if she had worked for a bank or an insurance company she would have retired 33 years ago. A whole generation has come of age since then and she is still working. She is spent the last seventy years trying to save the Florida Everglades. She is 98. And she is still act. Well I'm course I'm still working warrants coming I think intrusion in their lanes. There's something that we won't undo hurtful rebounding guaranteeing them their concern male controlled Leone's basin has maintained. Eliza Holcomb room Boone Pickens will be another no longer anybody who moved here. Marjorie Stoneman Douglas is not called the grand dam of the Everglades for nothing she lectures and makes television appearances and spends politicians arms. And works the phones daily. It's very vulnerable to this thing. Flew home. All in the name of preserving a wonder of nature. Why no more room there. FF FF a because they were rare because no real sin none reminds him on the moon because I learned that they were so very important. 1080% of our rain woman comes from. For almost all of the century mrs. Douglas has fought the efforts of developers to. Dig up or dredge these Everglades in southern Florida. For her they are a river of grass. And she has helped to make people aware the Everglades are much more than a worthless swamp. Which needed to be drained. There's a great body of water and above everything must be preserved. The American tendency to use things up. Oh god and guns stop we've gotten to realize what we've gone and preserve it and I moved within our country. And though her eyesight has failed in recent years. Marjorie Douglas sees a lot more here than meets the RI. I'm can smell it I can taste it and I can feel it. I love the land none of the win this post with the little gold plus and an ammo the women won't ruffle the flag velvet. It comes as no surprise to Floridians have a conference on the future of the Everglades opening tonight in southern Florida. Probably would not have happened without the efforts of a Marjorie Douglas. Marjorie has certainly contributed did. More to the public can view of the Everglades is a system that ought to be saved and any one individual. Marjorie has thing. Kind of moral authority. That. Makes her believable. And makes people want to do what she says is the right thing. Marjorie Douglas was born in Minneapolis and raised in new England's a stubborn Yankee she says. After college at Wellesley and the failed marriage she moved to south in 1915 to join her father who would just founded the Miami Herald. She worked as reporter and a columnist the magazine writer. And the novelist. It was a piece that she had written about the Everglades in 1920. That accelerated her interest in seeing that the waterway was not tampered with. I got I understood and none can. Try mean. To him. And lay as well enough of the Everglades National Park. The park became a reality in 1947. Today when she is not on the lecture circuit in even greater demand because ms. magazine has just meter one of its women of the year. She works at the small house she built in the 1920s and coconut grove. There is always work to be done. Some idiot Linda wants to take you might want to go and wasn't going to be. Good contractors Connecticut people. Order a good book to be listened to now her partial blindness has not filled her passion for literature. And what a wonderful attitude she has about getting on a bit. I'm not even an aide Half Moon Bay and then you know. Independent outspoken. Dedicated and still ready to take on all comers. Why mom so I'm won't fund the vipers something important to invite to something unborn and want more from a vibrant something in front of my friend thing. And so we choose Marjorie Stoneman Douglas. And we do like her way with words when the Army Corps of Engineers took all the twists and turns out of the Kissimmee river so west to prevent flooding the course said mrs. Douglas says she thought it was more likely the engineers mothers had never let them play with mud pies. She was right about the river a short while later the state of Florida had to undo the damage. And start restoring the river to its natural course that's our report on world news tonight I'm Peter Jennings have a good weekend.

