Maryland teen plotting school shooting referred to Columbine, Newtown in diary, police say

A Maryland teen accused of plotting a school shooting mentioned the Columbine High School massacre and the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in a diary discovered by investigators, according to authorities.
1:40 | 03/28/17

Comments
