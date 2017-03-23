Men on horseback invade Texas Wal-Mart

Woody Fields rode past Wal-Mart security and posted video of his stunt on Facebook.
1:16 | 03/23/17

Transcript for Men on horseback invade Texas Wal-Mart
We isn't they were. While why low prices value there. Woody wields enough friends thought nothing wrong with this the pair took their horses to Wal-Mart wrote them inside and started posting the video to FaceBook some shoppers seemed unfazed by at all others took cell phone picture experts we spoke with thought it was okay. It isn't anything that knowledge but what's the the video went viral some people were not happy at all Charles wrote the two should be charged with endangering the horses. All the slick floor those horses could have slipped and broke a leg Pam wrote eyeball Texan and our families are ranchers farmers but this is disrespectful period. Wal-Mart is not happy either a spokesperson telling us quote. We in no way condone yesterday's reckless not inside out restore and are thankful no one was hurt by these actions and the Houston humane society does not think this is a. That idea at first it was how irresponsible. For anyone. And to do something like that I mean. Even call list of horses can easily become spent the FaceBook post fields did apologize. And seemed happy with the notoriety Tommy really gave. While more renegade. HTT says no one filed any complaints about it the most that could be facing the writers would be ticket but they don't encourage anyone to follow suit. Jeff beat thirteen Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

