Transcript for Michigan police investigating whether 3 highway shootings are connected

In. This probably partly. This is video the first victim of a shooting on an interstate in Detroit. The call came in to police after he stopped at a gas station I 94 and crashing and asked for help. He told seven action off camera he was on his way to work bacillus shot in his car a bullet is lodged in his knee. He told police happened around 240 as he drove on I 94 this morning. Then around 3 in the morning it happened again did two more drivers this time the drivers were not hurt but their cars were damaged. When shooting happened that I 96 in the Davis and and the other and I 96 and deliver noise. Two of the victims saw the suspect's car. Both describe it is a silver sedan. Now police are investigating whether one shooter is responsible. For all three of these shootings it is people who drive an area concerned. Collins I 98. If I think it's scary pound giant that way I'd rather freeway everyday girl is and a scary. The acting on a freeway in I'm happy to meet. We don't we don't have anybody you know we're hoping that we could get somebody that may have witnessed something yourself something that they thought was suspicious out there so. I just hope they catch because it's dangerous.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.