Transcript for Midwest Braces for Winter Ice Blast

Hello to everybody from Lincoln Nebraska I'm Adrian anchor for ABC news an easy digital. Well what your check that was going on behind it really a whole lot of nothing many people avoiding the streets today. Even in the most popular area Utley and their historic hay market out there aren't some jobs that are open here but many businesses decided to close both in downtown yet here at a market because of this check out the ground here. Hi right here and I think the police state audit. At this layer of ice actually starting now to the good night. Temperatures hovering right above freezing. But this is still pretty dangerous for those who had just walk around town we see across the country that ice has been a major concern with this storm system that is move through. On the inside. Your car's pretty much covering everything we see this right. If you coding up here on the what we saw a maintenance man coming over to try to keep at it as possible in fact we found out here it. There are sold out of one product that they use to keep the roadways and the cyclops drive for the resorting to alternative. I'm thinking kitty litter. Water softener thoughts at what they're using right here just to make sure that the road stay dry. And people slip and fall but again Lincoln Nebraska one of the communities that was hit because of this ice storm we are dangerous conditions yesterday where there's just. Sheet of ice and freezing rain all through tonight the steady pull out a freezing rain coupled with the glaze of ice that's pretty much again. Over everything. On the road to Omaha on I eighty. Earlier conditions were dangerous and backed traffic was stopped they held traffic for a moment there on interstate eighty. Because the ice was so so thick. And I think the problem not only on the ground but in the air on tree branches leasing branches come down. From the weight and that ice power lines to scattered power outages that concern in certain communities. Because just happen if even a quarter of an inch of ice can add weight right. And bring it down but humanly can't even doing a great job with this thought that's putting it into tasting. On highways and paint their affairs. If these sites streets parking lots. And again sidewalks that we don't get louder treated for anything as though people aren't staying away. Look it's here it's quiet I mean you see a few cars. See maybe a handful of people walking around. That without the right here you're gonna want to walk in this. An act yesterday we went out to dinner here in Lincoln at a really great Thai restaurant and we call ourselves walking very very gingerly. Because it would fall and hurt ourselves on that ice actually got a right to that we didn't have to drive it. That's not an option for most people. That the we want an engineer at Lincoln Nebraska is that it appears that system is moving out but I still remains there have been a number of cancellations and delays at both the Lincoln airport. And nearby that we field in Omaha just because at this ice that travel is still being affected here. When a picture to let people know shout outs Italy unites that you guys treated at the very well here we feel very welcome. As at stake here in downtown but everybody is he staying off the road and staying home it's a good thing happens to be a holiday. Luckily the king junior's birthday that many people didn't have to go into their normal hours of scheduled work. But still. So many this this is decided it's just not safe. Even the staff at our hotel many people went home early because of the concern for travel. And then a number of restaurants even local businesses like a chiropractor for example closing their doors just to make sure that people didn't go out and risk their life. Trying to just commute into town. But apparently get a get ice melting because temperatures are gonna raise up. The next couple of days starting tonight into tomorrow which at sea levels really well about three things DC and because. Chunks of ice on the sidewalk toward acts which you can see it this melted into a lot of puddles. Reign of course titles can still be attractive hasn't on the roadways that we're optimistic because as soon as this system without it things warm up. We can all take a deep rather sigh of relief because we've all been on the roads long long time that's Adrian baker reporting for you. From Lincoln Nebraska alive for ABC news and ACC digital puppetry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.