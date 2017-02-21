Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart

More
Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned after coming under fire from other conservatives over comments on sexual relationships between boys and men.
0:53 | 02/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart
Five million apple lists resigned as editor of bright our news yet novelist has come under fire after video surfaced be controversial figure appearing to condone. Sexual relationships with underage boys just yesterday he was kicked off the speaker's list at the conservative a little Cole action conference. A publisher also decided to cancel of the upcoming release of his book you not bliss spoke about his past comments during a news conference little while ago. I'm certainly guilty of imprecise language which I regret that anyone who suggests however that I turn a blind eye to illegal activity or the peace of mind is unequivocally wrong. And if actively oppose the normalization of pedophilia and I'll continue to report and speak accordingly to repeat I do not support child abuse. And topple it. Says his experiences. As a victim of sexual abuse made him feel as though he could say outrageous things. On the subtract.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45641977,"title":"Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart","duration":"0:53","description":"Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned after coming under fire from other conservatives over comments on sexual relationships between boys and men.","url":"/US/video/milo-yiannopoulos-apologizes-remarks-quits-breitbart-45641977","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.