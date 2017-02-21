Transcript for Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart

Five million apple lists resigned as editor of bright our news yet novelist has come under fire after video surfaced be controversial figure appearing to condone. Sexual relationships with underage boys just yesterday he was kicked off the speaker's list at the conservative a little Cole action conference. A publisher also decided to cancel of the upcoming release of his book you not bliss spoke about his past comments during a news conference little while ago. I'm certainly guilty of imprecise language which I regret that anyone who suggests however that I turn a blind eye to illegal activity or the peace of mind is unequivocally wrong. And if actively oppose the normalization of pedophilia and I'll continue to report and speak accordingly to repeat I do not support child abuse. And topple it. Says his experiences. As a victim of sexual abuse made him feel as though he could say outrageous things. On the subtract.

