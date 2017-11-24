Transcript for Milwaukee residents camp out for brewery's specialty Black Friday beers

Some very dedicated beer drinkers. And you know who you are camped out overnight to get their hands at a special Black Friday brew these are Black Friday shoppers percent of the group bundle up and brave the cold outside a brewery in Wisconsin where ever. Where else I should say for special beer. Whose only sold one day here there are only a limited number Beers available and customers are only allowed to buy certain about all six of them are so. Rightly really special master artist people tell not a lot of beer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.