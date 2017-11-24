Milwaukee residents camp out for brewery's specialty Black Friday beers

More
Lakefront Brewery offers two limited-edition beers for Black Friday.
0:28 | 11/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Milwaukee residents camp out for brewery's specialty Black Friday beers
Some very dedicated beer drinkers. And you know who you are camped out overnight to get their hands at a special Black Friday brew these are Black Friday shoppers percent of the group bundle up and brave the cold outside a brewery in Wisconsin where ever. Where else I should say for special beer. Whose only sold one day here there are only a limited number Beers available and customers are only allowed to buy certain about all six of them are so. Rightly really special master artist people tell not a lot of beer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51361571,"title":"Milwaukee residents camp out for brewery's specialty Black Friday beers","duration":"0:28","description":"Lakefront Brewery offers two limited-edition beers for Black Friday.","url":"/US/video/milwaukee-residents-camp-brewerys-specialty-black-friday-beers-51361571","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.