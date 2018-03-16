Transcript for Missing girl, 16, may have flown to Cancun with 45-year-old man: Police

On or about Monday marks the fifth 2018. Practically 635 the end. Sixteen year old Amy you put reported as a runaway downtown police department which he failed to return home from school that day. All information received thus far leads investigators to believe that Amy you left Allentown willingly. With cabinet through. Late Wednesday evening marks the seventh. Credible information was received indicating that any U. And cabinets really had obtained one way airline tickets and had flown from the Philadelphia International Airport. By a Dallas Fort Worth ultimately to Cancun Mexico. During the evening of Monday march the fifth. It should be noted that their flight to Cancun Mexico and it occurred at approximately. The same time. As her mother was making the initial run away report to the Allentown police for.

