Mom fights to have daughter with cerebral palsy released from immigration detention

More
The mother of a 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who was detained by Border Patrol agents after undergoing surgery is fighting to get her back.
0:27 | 10/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom fights to have daughter with cerebral palsy released from immigration detention
Ten year old with several policy could be the subject of controversial deportation case in Texas. Rosa Maria Hernandez was brought to the US illegally from Mexico as a baby. -- her status was discovered at a checkpoint issue was on her way to get emergency gallbladder surgery. Homeland Security you will now determine whether Hernandez goes back to her parents who are on documented as well. She's now in a refugee shelter in San Antonio in the custody of Border Patrol agents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50757588,"title":"Mom fights to have daughter with cerebral palsy released from immigration detention","duration":"0:27","description":"The mother of a 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who was detained by Border Patrol agents after undergoing surgery is fighting to get her back.","url":"/US/video/mom-fights-daughter-cerebral-palsy-released-immigration-detention-50757588","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.