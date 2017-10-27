Transcript for Mom fights to have daughter with cerebral palsy released from immigration detention

Ten year old with several policy could be the subject of controversial deportation case in Texas. Rosa Maria Hernandez was brought to the US illegally from Mexico as a baby. -- her status was discovered at a checkpoint issue was on her way to get emergency gallbladder surgery. Homeland Security you will now determine whether Hernandez goes back to her parents who are on documented as well. She's now in a refugee shelter in San Antonio in the custody of Border Patrol agents.

