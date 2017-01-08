Monsoon rains hit New Mexico

More
A creek turns into a raging torrent as flash flood warning are issued for portions of the state.
0:30 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Monsoon rains hit New Mexico
A create.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48969137,"title":"Monsoon rains hit New Mexico","duration":"0:30","description":"A creek turns into a raging torrent as flash flood warning are issued for portions of the state.","url":"/US/video/monsoon-rains-hit-mexico-48969137","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.