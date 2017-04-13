'Mother of all bombs' test video from 2003

More
File footage of the bomb testing was captured at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida in March 2003.
1:39 | 04/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Mother of all bombs' test video from 2003

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46781086,"title":"'Mother of all bombs' test video from 2003","duration":"1:39","description":"File footage of the bomb testing was captured at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida in March 2003.","url":"/US/video/mother-bombs-test-video-2003-46781086","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.