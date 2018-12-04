Transcript for Mother traveled to Mexico to hunt down the man suspected of molesting her son

By the Kansas January it was actually four weeks from day that I found out where he was they had enough. I was saying what is taking so long I understand that the FBI had to work with Mexican authorities two. To make the arrests but it to me it felt like it was taking too long. And I was in fear that he would flee again. So the end of January I flew down to Mexico myself I put ice on him photographed him. We followed him we found out the neighborhood he lived and we kind of learned his routine in the area. And yeah. Again I was in Constant Contact with the the FBI at that point. Sharing all of the information that I had it was on February 19 from the action means the rest so. Six weeks later it's just six weeks the moment and we found out my question. Actually if you asked him acts. It really grateful for the media coverage of this case because. What I hope that this is it reaches of the victims regardless of whether or not there and I case and not and one other victims to have that candidates to be able to. Her relationship with other family members and people they trust what is happening. Don't need to carry thank you need to carry that shame they've done absolutely nothing wrong.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.