Transcript for Murder suspect alleges teen girl put ad on Craigslist for a hit man to kill her

Court documents showed nineteen year old Natalie bull injured died from a single gunshot and some of the claims inside arrest affidavit. About what bed after killing are still puzzling especially the confessions of her alleged killer. 22 year old Joseph Lopez told police Natalie hired him to kill her after posting an ad on Craigslist. He said the pose threats of them like quote I want to put it hit on me. Today we tried to type in similar ads on reckless to see just how common app like does pop up but nothing came out. The Adams county sheriff's office says whether it Lopez story Easter or not it doesn't changes first degree murder charge because assisted suicide isn't allowed in Colorado. Date they don't really specifically. Say he can't solicit. Her murder even the alma guidelines Craigslist doesn't spell out hiring someone for murderers against their guidelines. Former federal prosecutor now defense attorney Doug Richards says any efforts to clean Craigslist for volunteers death won't be strong. Are there is no. Potential for a criminal charge against them but a violation of their community guidelines isn't necessarily. He and overt act any criminal case Richert says with these types of tragedies. There is a social responsibility from website Craigslist to ensure users are not abusing a web site.

