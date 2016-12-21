Transcript for Music Mogul Chance the Rapper on Changing the Music Industry

I like to think, like, a big theme of my music is access. Kind of just giving a universal feel with each song that just doesn't exclude anybody. And makes you feel like it's a personable conversation. My name is chance the rapper. I'm from Chicago, Illinois. And I'm here to welcome you to the official last and final show of the world tour. There's a new voice in hip hop, unlike anything we've heard before. ??? chance the rapper. ??? he's changing the game by being a stream only artist, and instead of selling his music, he's giving it away for free. And his fans, well, they're loving it. How long you been here? Since 9:00 A.M. Since 9:00 A.M.? We've been here. We love chance. His bold blend from hip hop and gospel has earned him praise. I'm standing in front of the future, chance the rapper. Chance is making history, topping billboard charts and recently earning an astonishing seven grammy nominations. He is the first stream only artist to be recognized by the grammys. That's never been done before. We're backstage in Arizona, moments before the big show. They are ready for you. Yeah. It's almost game time, people. It's almost game time. Stand by for chance's entrance. Oh! Do you hear the crowd? ??? Let's go! ??? I got my city ??? ??? I guess that's why they call me where I stay ??? ??? clean up the streets so my daughter can have somewhere to ??? You have had just a ground-breaking year. Giving your music away for free. How did you come up with that and why did you want to do that? I wanted to give the idea of freedom back to about the U.S.S, and one of the biggest things is control of how you release your music. So, streaming and free releases, I figured that would be a big beacon to have people pick up on what I was doing. You've had your share of labels coming after you. Even your mentor, Kanye west. How do you tell Kanye, thanks, man, but I'm going to stay independent. It's not easy at all. It's definitely hard keeping that resis taps, but I want to teach people it's doable without. ??? What was once a grass roots and social media following has now catapulted him into stardom. And he's using that platform to speak up as a leader for social action in his hometown, Chicago. ??? This is what democracy looks like ??? The night before election day, he held a free concert and led thousands to the polls for early voting. You love Chicago. That's your home. You light up when you hear the name Chicago. But also, when people hear Chicago, they think of the gun violence. Two young men gunned down at a Chicago -- Friday night this morn, five people shot and killed and 32 others wounded in various shootings. What do you think is the issue there? How can it be changed? I think a lot of it has to do with legislation, just, our gun laws and education, our -- we could definitely use better schools. But there is also, like, a lot of really cool programs that already exist, like young Chicago authors and just a lot of programs for kids out there that do have that support system and do give kids opportunities to have a safe space to be in and grow. One of those safe spaces, the Chicago public library. Big changes and big opportunities. And now, he is paying it forward, hosting a monthly open Mike night at the same library that helped launch his career. Welcome to open Mike. Chicago! ??? Chance says his music is about freedom. The freedom to rap his gospel, unfiltered, untraditional. Still so genuine. I love that you are not shy about sharing your relationship with god. Through your music. That's important to you, isn't it? Yeah. One of the most important things, I think. It's not so much like a thing that I'm just finding out, but more of a reawakening of something that was, you know, instilled in me since I was a shorty. ??? You know why you're a game changer. You have changed the landscape of the music industry. Thank you. ??? You give your music away. You speak about god. And the place is packed. Yeah. It lets people know that you can be true to who you are and what you believe in, and they will come.

