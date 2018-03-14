-
Now Playing: National School Walkout finds students gathering for tighter gun control laws
-
Now Playing: Parkland survivor on significance of school walkouts
-
Now Playing: Infant among 4 dead in apparent triple-murder suicide in Brooklyn
-
Now Playing: East Coast digs out from 3rd nor'easter
-
Now Playing: Authorities offer reward in Austin bombings investigation
-
Now Playing: Stephen Hawking dies at age 76
-
Now Playing: Trump's CIA pick already under scrutiny
-
Now Playing: Students to hold school walkout for gun control
-
Now Playing: Police arrest former boyfriend in nursing student's death
-
Now Playing: Race for House seat neck and neck in GOP-held Pa. district
-
Now Playing: Airline says dog dying in overhead bin 'never should have occurred'
-
Now Playing: Solar storm is expected Wednesday
-
Now Playing: Teen victim of deadly package bombing in Texas is identified
-
Now Playing: Video captures mother, son hiding during home invasion
-
Now Playing: Authorities investigating why bus carrying high school band fell down ravine
-
Now Playing: Not-guilty verdict for bail bond agent accused of killing man
-
Now Playing: 3rd nor'easter in less than 2 weeks strikes city as full-blown blizzard
-
Now Playing: Teen stabs 3 people, killing 1, 'because of his religious beliefs': Police
-
Now Playing: Deadly Texas bombings prompt 265 calls to police
-
Now Playing: Man allegedly confesses to killing his wife in the middle of a divorce