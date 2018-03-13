-
Now Playing: Superintendent vows to suspend students who walkout to protest guns
-
Now Playing: Florida high school students prepare to go back to school after deadly shooting
-
Now Playing: Florida Shooting victims mobilize a national call-to-action
-
Now Playing: Everything to know about the National School Walkout on March 14
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Erin Andrews opens up about her cervical cancer battle
-
Now Playing: Business disagreement turns violent, leaving 2 men dead
-
Now Playing: Surveillance video captures brazen home invasion in Milwaukee
-
Now Playing: Some Bostonians call nor'easter 'beautiful'
-
Now Playing: US Figure Skating reckoning with sexual abuse allegations against Olympic coach
-
Now Playing: New details on parents accused of torturing 12 kids
-
Now Playing: Adult film star offers to return money to Trump's lawyer
-
Now Playing: Passenger's bag may have caused fatal NYC helicopter crash
-
Now Playing: Austin officials warn of suspicious boxes after explosions
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter brings threat of flooding, power outages to East
-
Now Playing: 3rd nor'easter in 11 days slams East Coast
-
Now Playing: Austin bombings could be connected, officials say
-
Now Playing: Pilot survives helicopter crash in NYC river that killed all 5 passengers
-
Now Playing: What O.J. Simpson said about night of ex-wife's murder in previously unseen interview
-
Now Playing: 2006 OJ Simpson interview set to air for the 1st time
-
Now Playing: Residents brace for 3rd nor'easter in less than 2 weeks