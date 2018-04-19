Navy sailor, 24, goes missing in Connecticut

Jacob Tyler has not been seen since Tuesday.
A desperate search for a missing navy sailor from Connecticut police a 24 year old Tyler Jacob. Was last seen two missing warning leaving his home in Groton. On his motorcycle if you've seen him you are asked to call the Groton town police departments.

