Transcript for Newtown moms write letters to Florida families for post-shooting support

Students and their families in Florida are getting some moral support from another community that still healing from its own school tragedy. The mothers of Newtown Connecticut are writing letters of support to survivors of last week's shooting and they reminding the students in Parkland that unlike the children of sandy hook elementary. They are old enough to articulate their message to the world. I think the difference here is is that. No one was gonna put their six shelled out there to say they miss their friends and who would do that raids. Well we have 1718. Year old educated children. I cannot even children write their young adults who are moments away from being voters. And they're gonna make a difference. The letter writing campaign is being spearheaded by the group called. Moms demand action for gun cents in America which now has chapters in all fifty states.

