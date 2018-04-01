NFL heiress Jacqueline Kent Cooke arrested for felony assault

More
Cooke allegedly hit a lawyer in the head after a verbal confrontation.
0:59 | 01/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NFL heiress Jacqueline Kent Cooke arrested for felony assault
Oh my. It can. Well I won't go and I live. They're not hot or not we're not. A and good and didn't mean we do it. And yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52147593,"title":"NFL heiress Jacqueline Kent Cooke arrested for felony assault ","duration":"0:59","description":"Cooke allegedly hit a lawyer in the head after a verbal confrontation.","url":"/US/video/nfl-heiress-jacqueline-kent-cooke-arrested-felony-assault-52147593","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.