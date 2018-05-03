Transcript for Train conductor who allegedly said ICE agents were 'looking for illegals' suspended

New Jersey transit has suspended one of its crew members after reports that the staffer warned passengers that ice agents were on board his train it turns out. Agents were never on the train. This happened this morning on the 654 train from bay had. Not crew member is now suspended without pay pending a full investigation in Jersey transit released a statement saying. New Jersey transit has taken swift action by immediately suspending without pay the crew member. Who made the alleged trained announcement pending the full and outcome of a full investigation. And JT will not tolerate such reprehensible conduct. Which stands in direct contrast with our agency's culture.

