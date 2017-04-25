NTSB investigating small plane that crashed into Texas pond

The Cessna 421 crashed into a small pond in Huntsville around 10:38 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Sgt. Eric Burse told ABC News.
1:57 | 04/25/17

{"id":47019007,"title":"NTSB investigating small plane that crashed into Texas pond","duration":"1:57","description":"The Cessna 421 crashed into a small pond in Huntsville around 10:38 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Sgt. Eric Burse told ABC News.","url":"/US/video/ntsb-investigating-small-plane-crashed-texas-pond-47019007","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
