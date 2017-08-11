NY kayak murder case: Attorney reads statement from woman sentenced

More
Defense attorney Richard Portale read a statement from Angelika Graswald, who was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the death of her fiance.
2:32 | 11/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NY kayak murder case: Attorney reads statement from woman sentenced
Plus flight for me. So I'm. Fiancee and her friend. It was a bright light. Blue of knowledge that first. We hope that. It is perceived. Prosecution presented. This call it that our viewers involved all. Can move forward. Review process. Now the stress broadcast. Never would I imagine waking up one day. Finding myself behind bars. Charged with murdering and I love. This entire process is incredibly difficult for me. I love him very much and miss him terribly. Water if they want an independent. I don't believe I was chief fairly. This entire process apparently one side and unjust. I learned so much about this is I've learned. You were not innocent until proven guilty. I foolishly placed by trusting people. But didn't have my best interest and are. We didn't deserve it I'd hate do that. I'm not a murder. Has said that beginning. Tonight do anything to bring Vince back I would. Like to extend idea is gratitude. To my friends family Manny if you leave me but again lots of them are really. Those who haven't met me. It showed me so much love and support. The job opportunity here's what's. Everybody that would put life back together. Obese mice PO and I'm 81. There again. To mourn the loss of my grandmother who died yet. Hoping that this matter behind us. It. So my condolences to you or. With its own. Who had to walk outside. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51017782,"title":"NY kayak murder case: Attorney reads statement from woman sentenced","duration":"2:32","description":"Defense attorney Richard Portale read a statement from Angelika Graswald, who was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the death of her fiance. ","url":"/US/video/ny-kayak-murder-case-attorney-reads-statement-woman-51017782","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.