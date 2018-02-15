Transcript for 2 brothers arrested in NYC on explosives charges

NYPD and the FBI making two arrests. And what they're calling terrorism investigations happening in the Bronx no current or active threat we're told the want to make that clear. Rescuers recovered bomb making materials as pour this investigation. And we're told they plan to outline additional details tonight and an 8 PM news conference stay tuned. We'll have the latest tonight on line edit on Eyewitness News addled off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.