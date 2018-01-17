NYPD officers deliver baby on West Side of Manhattan

Two 12-year NYPD veterans helped deliver a baby boy on Tuesday morning.
Transcript for NYPD officers deliver baby on West Side of Manhattan
He was very frank sinking and scared. It it was they all this moment I mean I think my partner. A plus plus. How that I have a lot of nieces and nephews. And cousins. So I think I'd instinct. Kicked and along with my training from the NYPD. Few parents were around. They were scared so I had streaming content. Keep them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

