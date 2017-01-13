-
Now Playing: Lady Liberty Portrayed as Woman of Color for 1st Time on US Currency
-
Now Playing: Dead Whale Washes Ashore at End of LaGuardia Airport Runway
-
Now Playing: A Look Into America's Shrinking Middle Class
-
Now Playing: Flight Attendants Get Sick on Alaska Airlines Flight
-
Now Playing: Obama Administration Ending 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans
-
Now Playing: Major Ice Storm Across the Midwest
-
Now Playing: FBI Under Justice Department Investigation
-
Now Playing: Ex-Spy Behind Trump-Russia Allegations Identified
-
Now Playing: Unconfirmed Claims Russia Personally Targeted Trump
-
Now Playing: Cabinet Nominees Break From Trump With a Harsh Take on Russia
-
Now Playing: Amazon Planning Hiring Spree in the United States
-
Now Playing: President Obama's Emotional Tribute to Vice President Biden
-
Now Playing: 'My Reality: A Hidden America' Airs Tonight at 10/9c on ABC
-
Now Playing: Authorities Investigating Video of Dog Chained to Crate on Florida Highway
-
Now Playing: Middle Schoolers Using 3-D Printer to Create Prosthetic Hand
-
Now Playing: Drone Video Captures Snow Day in Portland
-
Now Playing: WeddingWire 2017 Wedding Trends
-
Now Playing: 'Ambushed and Shot' Arizona State Trooper Helped by Passer-By
-
Now Playing: Bodies of 5 Children Recovered at Baltimore House Fire
-
Now Playing: Boy Battling Cancer Gets Birthday Wish to See Amazon Shipping Facility