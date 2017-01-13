Obama Administration Ending 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans

The move ended a policy that gave Cubans special status.
0:43 | 01/13/17

Transcript for Obama Administration Ending 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans
A week before leaving office President Obama has ended a longstanding immigration policy for Cubans. The so called wet foot dry foot rule. Had allowed Cubans to made it to the US to stay in the country automatically but effective immediately Cubans who arrived without B says will be subject to deportation. The US and Cuba are worked on this deal as relations continue to normalize. And house figure Powell Ryan says Republicans are working as quickly as possible to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. I do we have the same time during a town hall on CNN Ryan answer tough questions about the repeal. There was one audience member who told Ryan he was a lifelong Republican. Who was diagnosed with terminal cancer and that he'd be dead now if not for Obama care.

