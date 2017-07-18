Transcript for Oct. 4, 2008: OJ Simpson found guilty of armed robbery

Well OJ Simpson faces a long stay in prison now that he's been convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in Nevada the verdict came. Thirteen years to the day that Simpson was acquitted on double murder charges here's ABC's -- markets. In an eerily familiar scene OJ Simpson stood in a courtroom to hear a jury's verdict. But this time with a very different outcomes. We did jury spot entitled case find the defendant Orenthal James Simpson as follows count one conspiracy to commit a crime guilty. Guilty on all twelve counts for his role as ringleader in a plot to rob two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel room. I thought to keep his actions in that hotel. We're not right I told the jury. But I do think there were criminalist. The chaotic scene from that night was secretly recorded by one of the men with Simpson. They're old models. I'm completely. After deliberating thirteen hours to reach their verdict jurors left without speaking to the media ask Simpson's sister sobbed as the verdict was read. Had to be taken out of the wheelchair after collapsing. We the jury in the this verdict is just the latest chapter in the Simpson saga. At began thirteen years ago with his acquittal not guilty of the crime of murder in the murder trial that gripped the nation. We'd just. Became somewhat of a pathetic affect figure not really knowing where to fit into society and then ultimately. Pulled off this keystone cop caper. Mom and led to his undoing. Simpson's sentencing is scheduled December 5 the.

