-
Now Playing: 12-year-old girl dies after being run over by father in boating accident, police say
-
Now Playing: Texas man's truck scorched by lightning
-
Now Playing: At 101, woman shakes up running world like a hurricane
-
Now Playing: Marine Corps identifies 16 service members killed in military plane crash
-
Now Playing: Can Republicans and Democrats come together to solve health care?
-
Now Playing: Case dropped vs. Cincinnati ex-cop in unarmed man's shooting
-
Now Playing: Oct. 4, 2008: OJ Simpson found guilty of armed robbery
-
Now Playing: State trooper caught on video appearing to speed wrong way down highway
-
Now Playing: SUV loses control, lands on St. Louis house
-
Now Playing: Australian woman fatally shot by police in Minneapolis after calling 911
-
Now Playing: 9 dead in Arizona flash flood this weekend
-
Now Playing: Anti-violence activist among dead in Chicago shootings
-
Now Playing: Homes swallowed by giant sinkhole
-
Now Playing: 9 members of single family killed in Arizona flash flood as search continues
-
Now Playing: Ann Coulter rips Delta Airlines, customer on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Composite sketch released in killings of Indiana teens
-
Now Playing: Man survives after car crushed by piece of scrap metal
-
Now Playing: Sick passenger rescued by helicopter in New York
-
Now Playing: Whittier fire scorches California
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis man 'devastated' by police shooting of his bride-to-be